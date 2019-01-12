Storm closes Hwy. 1 at Big Sur overnight due to mud, rocks in roadway

Update, 9:30 a.m.: Caltans said crews are expected to have rock and mud cleared and Highway 1 reopened by 11 a.m.

Original story

Highway 1 at Big Sur was closed overnight because of mud and rocks on the roadway due to the most recent storm to hit the Central Coast.

The scenic roadway is closed from Ragged Point at the San Luis Obispo/Monterey county line to Deetjens Inn just south of Pfeiffer Big Sur Campground. Crews were to begin cleanup Saturday morning before it is reopened, according to Caltrans.

A 48-hour closure notice was issued Friday afternoon ahead of a series of storms that are expected to continue through next week.

A break in the storm is expected Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning before more heavy rainfall returns Sunday evening into Thursday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. He said Big Sur could see up to a foot of rain during this time.