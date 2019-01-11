The Oceano Dunes could be closed this weekend, so plan ahead

Bad news off-roaders: The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area might be closed this weekend due to the storm.

State Parks representatives for the Oceano Dunes District shared a Facebook post Friday warning people to expect closures and delays at the popular park through next week, as heavy rain and high tides are expected to batter the coast.

“If you are heading to Oceano Dunes SVRA and Pismo State Beach this weekend or next week, please be aware that depending on surf and beach conditions, we may close the park for undetermined periods of time due to these hazardous conditions,” the post read.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the Central Coast, in effect from Friday evening to noon Sunday.

San Luis Obispo County is expected to see between 3 and 6 inches of rain through next Thursday, according to meteorologist John Lindsey.

In the past, high surf and large amounts of rain have blocked off access to parts of the Oceano Dunes, causing vehicles to get stuck in fast-moving waters.

An SUV got stuck and water rose nearly to its roof in Arroyo Grande Creek at the Oceano Dunes on Monday, January 9, 2017. Both occupants ended up getting arrested once they made it to safety.

Park representatives on Friday said “four-wheeled-drive vehicles are highly recommended” if you wish to visit the park.

Visitors are also encouraged to check tide tables and “plan your arrival accordingly,” park officials said.

For up-to-date information on closures, check out http://ohv.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=1207.