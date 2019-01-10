How much rain did you get on Wednesday? Check out SLO County’s storm totals

Thursday proved dry on the Central Coast, a welcome break from a storm system that will continue to soak SLO County into next week.
The break will continue into Friday morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, but rain will return Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Total rainfall amounts are estimated to range between 0.75 and 1.75 inches during that time, Lindsey said.
The rain will break again from Saturday afternoon into Sunday, but a low-pressure system about 700 miles west of San Luis Obispo will bring “vigorous fronts and troughs” to the Central Coast next week, which means heavy rain and prolonged moderate-to-fresh gale force winds at speeds ranging between 32 to 46 mph and gusting up to 55 mph, Lindsey said.
If forecast models verify, the area could see between 4 to 6 inches of rain between Friday through next Thursday. Big Sur could receive as much as 10 inches of rain during that time, Lindsey said.
Here’s how much rain your area got on Wednesday.
Rainfall totals as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.40
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.46
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.16
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.59
Baywood Park
0.26
Cal Poly
0.32
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.92
Camp San Luis
0.59
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.21
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.60
Diablo Canyon
0.67
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.16
Islay Hill
0.41
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.41
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.40
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.37
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.32
Mission Prep
0.40
Morro Bay Yacht Club
0.49
Nipomo, East
0.28
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.40
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.31
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.31
Rocky Butte
2.04
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.22
Santa Margarita
0.32
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.30
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
0.10
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.57
Shandon
0.24
Templeton
0.36
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.31
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
