Ready for an early morning spectacle? SpaceX rocket launch still on for Friday

If you’re in the mood for a quick rocket launch before work, it looks like Friday might be your day.

SpaceX still plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 7:31 a.m. on Friday, as long as the weather holds.

The rocket is expected to carry 10 satellites from Iridium into orbit.

According to a tweet from Iridium CEO Matt Desch on Thursday, the Falcon 9 rocket was rolling out to the launch pad Thursday morning.

“I think we may just launch these things tomorrow morning,” Dench wrote.

Heading westbound at 26,000 to the Iridium-8 launch! Actually, heading to Chicago where a friend with a faster plane will get us to CA. F9 rolling out this morning; will visit this afternoon when vertical. I think we may just launch these things tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/jiOsktZrz1 — Matt Desch (@IridiumBoss) January 10, 2019

This is the eighth and final launch for Iridium using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The new satellites will complete Iridium’s network of 75 new satellites, called a “next-generation global satellite constellation,” according to the company’s website.

The last planned SpaceX rocket launch in December — not to be confused with United Launch Alliance’s thwarted attempt to launch a Heavy IV Delta rocket — was delayed when SpaceX informed Iridium they needed extra time to prep for the launch.

The next launch window was tentatively planned for Jan. 8, and eventually pushed to Friday.

To watch the launch, check out www.spacex.com/webcast approximately a half hour before the expected launch.

For added fun, you can also tune into Iridium’s launch soundtrack, featuring music suggestions cultivated from fan suggestions. That’s available at www.iridium.com/blog/2019/01/09/oops-introducing-iridium-8-launch-soundtrack.

You can also tune in for updates on Twitter by following @Iridiumcomm.

To see the launch in person, head to one of several viewing areas around Lompoc. There are sites at Camellia Lane, Firefighter Road and Harris Grade Road as well as Santa Lucia Canyon and Victory roads, Renwick and West Ocean avenues and Floradale and West Ocean avenues.