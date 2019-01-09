SpaceX rocket launch now planned for Friday

The Falcon 9 rocket launch originally planned for early this week has been rescheduled to Friday, SpaceX announced on Twitter.

The launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base is set for 7:31 a.m., according to the tweet.

“Weather is 60 percent favorable,” the company said.

Approved on the range – now targeting January 11 launch of Iridium-8 from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Weather is 60% favorable for the instantaneous launch opportunity at 7:31 a.m. PST, 15:31 UTC. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 8, 2019

The launch, Vandenberg’s first of the year, was initially planned for Jan. 7, but was then delayed until Tuesday and then delayed yet again.

The Falcon 9 launch will carry the last 10 Iridium Next satellites to complete the $3-billion, second-generation, communication system constellation.

Once this eighth launch occurs, the company will have 75 Iridium Next satellites in orbit as it retires the original craft that began launching 20 years ago.