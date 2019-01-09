Local

SpaceX rocket launch now planned for Friday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday, October 7, 2018, as seen in this view from Pismo Beach. The booster of the rocket made a return landing at the base for the first time.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday, October 7, 2018, as seen in this view from Pismo Beach. The booster of the rocket made a return landing at the base for the first time.
The Falcon 9 rocket launch originally planned for early this week has been rescheduled to Friday, SpaceX announced on Twitter.

The launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base is set for 7:31 a.m., according to the tweet. 

“Weather is 60 percent favorable,” the company said.

  



The launch, Vandenberg’s first of the year, was initially planned for Jan. 7, but was then delayed until Tuesday and then delayed yet again.

The Falcon 9 launch will carry the last 10 Iridium Next satellites to complete the $3-billion, second-generation, communication system constellation. 

Once this eighth launch occurs, the company will have 75 Iridium Next satellites in orbit as it retires the original craft that began launching 20 years ago.

