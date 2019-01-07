Broken water main causes traffic delay in downtown San Luis Obispo

A water main break in downtown San Luis Obispo was causing road closures and traffic delays on Monday afternoon.

The city Utility Department found a pinhole leak on top of a four-inch line at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Mill Street, according to deputy director Arron Floyd.

The cast iron line was originally installed in the 1930s, Floyd said.

Because the leak is small, Floyd said the crew with the department’s Water Distribution Section will probably be able to patch the line without disrupting service to the surrounding area.

If the repair requires the line to be shut off, water outages will likely affect the 1200 block of Mill Street, the 1200 block of Peach Street, and Johnson Avenue between Mill and Peach streets for about an hour.

Crews were expected to clear the road by 9:30 p.m. Monday.