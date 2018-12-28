2018 in photos: Tribune photographer David Middlecamp shares his top images

Life in San Luis Obispo County captured through the lens of a news photographer can take many different forms and reflect the full range of emotions, from tragic loss to unbridled joy.

Photographer David Middlecamp has been telling SLO County stories with his camera for 35 years.





From kids at the beach or at the fair to Fourth of July fireworks to efforts to control dust on the Oceano Dunes, here’s a look at some of David’s favorite images from 2018.

A vigil for Andrew Holland

The family of former Atascadero resident Andrew Holland leads a vigil at the SLO County Jail on the first anniversary of Holland’s death. From the left are parents Carty and Sharon and son, Corban, older brother of Andrew. Andrew Holland, 36, died of an embolism Jan. 22, 2017, after being held in a restraint chair for nearly 2 days. About 100 turned out for the vigil and march on Jan. 22. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Dangerous SLO intersection

The intersection of Santa Rosa and Monterey streets had the highest collision rate in the city, according to a 2015 report, but it fell to No. 5 in 2016. Santa Rosa Street had many of the intersections with the highest accident rates. Here, lights streak by in this 30-second time exposure. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Revegetating the Oceano Dunes

Kyle Lafever, left, and Katrina Henderson shoot rice straw as ground cover for plantings to follow during revegetation work at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area. The health impacts of blowing sand were in the news this year. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Yeah, that’s interference

In a March game, Frankie Phelan of San Luis Obispo High School put the ball in the net, but the goal was called back for interference with Sunny Hills keeper Priscilla Avila. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A selfie with SLO’s first rootop pool

Developer Hamish Marshall of Garden Street SLO Partners LP takes a selfie as the first half of the Hotel Serra pool is lifted from the Marsh Street to the roof in July.. At about 10 p.m., workers blocked off the street between Garden and Broad as they hoisted two halves of a custom-made stainless steel pool. It will be the first rooftop pool in San Luis Obispo. ”The pool is 15 feet by 40 feet, and it’s quite something,” said Hotel Serra managing partner Shaun Matthews before the lift. “It will weigh about 215,000 pounds when it’s full of water ... and will be a wonderful amenity for the hotel downtown.” David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A scenic springtime view

Hollister Peak is seen from north of Cayucos as spring flowers wave in the breeze and cloud banks move overhead. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Fourth of July in Cayucos

Fourth of July fireworks in Cayucos light up the sky over the grounded fishing boat Point Estero. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Can’t hold back the sea

Working against the tide to save their sand fortress are Conor Sullivan and sons, from left, Cohen, 14; Caen, 10; and Calen, 12, of Clovis. Crowds flocked to Pismo Beach in July as hot weather swept the region. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Fiery skies in SLO

Smoke from California wildfires in August colored the sunset orange over the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. At right is the beacon that marks the facility. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A heartbreaking introduction

Michael Freund, left, was one of the first on scene to give medical aid when Cal Poly student Jordan Grant was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, October 7, 2018. Jordan’s father James gives Freund a hug when they met a few days later. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Monster scarecrow

Cornosaurus Rex towers over the skyline at Cambria Drive and Main Street during this year’s Cambria Scarecrow Festival. About 100 newly created scarecrows and up to 500 total were on the streets in Cambria, San Simeon and Harmony as part of the 10th annual event. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

