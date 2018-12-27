2018 in photos: Tribune photographer Joe Johnston shares his favorite images

The last year has been filled with memorable images from newsworthy events around San Luis Obispo County.

From protests to the reopening of Highway 1 to an intimate story about one SLO woman’s fight to die on her own terms, here’s a look at some of photographer Joe Johnston’s favorite images from 2018.

A super blue blood moon sets in partial eclipse over Shell Beach on Jan. 31. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

A pair of female elephant seals clash amongst a packed beach at the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery. The whole rookery’s population is estimated at 20,000 making it the largest mainland rookery in the world. Photo by Joe Johnston 01-19-18 Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The top half of the steeple dangles from a crane as part of the process of removing the old steeple at St. Stephen’s Church in San Luis Obispo after nearly 50 years. A fire in the 1970s destroyed the original steeple, and the current one needed replacing. Photo by Joe Johnston 02-19-18 Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Senior Rutik Shinglot speaks to the Hundreds of students who walked out of class at San Luis Obispo High School as part of the National Walkout for Gun Safety on March 14. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

On March 20, protesters at the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors’ chambers demanded justice for the death of Andrew Holland, who died in County Jail custody after 46 hours in a restraint chair. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

A couple watches as firefighters respond to a fire at the Madonna Inn on April 26. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Hwy. 1 across the Mud Creek Slide on the Big Sur coast on Wednesday morning, July 18. Joe Johnston AP

The Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle in San Simeon was refilled with 345,000 gallons of water in August 14 after a $5.5 million renovation project which began in mid-May 2016. Joe Johnston AP

Christine Whaley of San Luis Obispo died in August of terminal melanoma after struggling to find a way to end her life on her terms. She had to leave the county to get the prescription she needed, exposing a gap in the local health care system. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Cal Poly senior defender Nick Carroll celebrates with fans at Alex G. Spanos Stadium after the Mustangs beat UCSB 1-0 in front of a sellout crowd in their Blue-Green rivalry series opener Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Photo by Joe Johnston 09-30-18 Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

A drone photo captures the newly renovated Pismo Beach Pier, days before it reopened in October in time for the annual Clam Festival. The pier closed in March 2017 as part of an $8.7 million overhaul of the aging structure. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon watches as the early returns come in during her election night party on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Kreuzberg Cafe in San Luis Obispo. Harmon wound up winning a second term. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com