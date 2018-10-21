Hearst Castle celebrates renovation of Neptune Pool — with synchronized swimmers

Hearst Castle was in the festive swim of things Sunday as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate a monumental achievement, the complete $5.4 million rehabilitation of the 104-by-95-foot outdoor Neptune Pool and alcove.





The iconic, marble-tiled structure is one of the most popular sites on the former estate of millionaire media mogul William Randolph Hearst. It’s also reportedly one of the most photographed swimming venues in the world.

About 250 people attended the “Great Gatsby”-inspired event, including about 50 in 1920s-style apparel.

During Sunday’s brief ceremony, current and past State Parks executives and others, including Friends of Hearst Castle president and former KSBY anchor Jeanette Trompeter, praised the honorees — the men and women who had dedicated so much time and effort during the past few years to restoring the massive pool and making it wouldn’t leak anymore.

Hearst Castle in San Simeon hosted a gathering Sunday to celebrate the restoration and reopening of the Neptune Pool.

Until the refurbished, repaired pool was refilled in August, it had been empty since 2013.

“It’s time to celebrate the achievement and say thanks to the folks who really do the work,” Dan Falat, superintendent of the state park district that includes Hearst Castle, said before the event. “These are the people who worked on the project throughout. …

“This was such a large undertaking and a long-term project. They invested so much time, energy and work.”

The event was a cooperative venture between State Parks and Friends of Hearst Castle, the nonprofit group that helps support conservation, education, special events and more at the accredited historic house museum.

The afternoon soiree around the pool included wine and appetizers and a rare synchronized swimming performance in the pool’s chilly waters. Attendees paid up to $135 a ticket to be there.

After the celebration ended and most of the people headed back down the hill by bus, the second half of the afternoon’s festivities began: A private swim party for 50 people who’d paid for the pricey right to actually swim in the pool.

The Friends fundraiser swim replaced the group’s customary Holiday Dinner in the Refectory event. Tickets to the exclusive swim party cost up to $1,500, and they sold out faster than an Olympic swan dive.

The Neptune Pool is not open for public swimming except for rare events sponsored by the Friends of Hearst Castle — small private parties usually won with high-ticket bids at fundraiser auctions.