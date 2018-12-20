Hazmat team investigates package sent to Templeton winery, about 12 employees evacuated

Update, 10:50 a.m.

About 12 winery employees have been evacuated, but no injuries have been reported, Cal Fire said. The hazmat team is still assessing the package. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, San Luis Ambulance and Templeton Fire Department are on scene.

Original story:

Authorities are investigating a package sent to a Templeton winery that began leaking an unknown liquid.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Wild Horse Winery received a package in the mail Thursday morning “that was unusual for them,” Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said.

When winery staff opened the package, it started leaking some type of liquid, so they called 911, Elms said.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Hazmat Team is investigating the package, he said.

“It could be benign, but it has been deemed a hazmat incident until they identify the liquid,” Elms said. Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.