Police asking for public’s help locating missing SLO man

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for help locating 49-year-old Barry MacTarnaghan, who has been missing since Thursday.

He is described as being 5-foot-9, 155 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

According to police, MacTarnaghan is driving a gray 2009 Corolla.

MacTarnaghan is a clinical psychologist at the California Mens Colony. His wife Jill MacTarnaghan said he left both his phones at their San Luis Obispo home.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

If you have seen him or know about his whereabouts please contact Officer Hurni at 805-594-8063.