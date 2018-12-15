Local

Police asking for public’s help locating missing SLO man

By Scott Middlecamp

December 15, 2018 05:40 PM

Barry MacTarnaghan has been missing since Dec. 13.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for help locating 49-year-old Barry MacTarnaghan, who has been missing since Thursday.

He is described as being 5-foot-9, 155 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

According to police, MacTarnaghan is driving a gray 2009 Corolla.

MacTarnaghan is a clinical psychologist at the California Mens Colony. His wife Jill MacTarnaghan said he left both his phones at their San Luis Obispo home.

If you have seen him or know about his whereabouts please contact Officer Hurni at 805-594-8063.

