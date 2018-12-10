Man struck by Amtrak train, seriously injured in Goleta

A man was seriously injured over the weekend when he was struck by an Amtrak train in Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were called out Saturday afternoon to the railroad tracks at Magnolia Avenue, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The victim — a man believed to be in his mid-40s — had been clipped by a passing Amtrak train, Zaniboni said, adding that he did not know what the man was doing on the tracks.

The victim suffered major injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His name and details on his condition were not available.

