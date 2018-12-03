Man crushed to death by steel beam at Santa Barbara construction yard

A man was crushed to death by a large steel beam Monday in an accident at a construction yard in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at Kenney Construction at 619 E. Montecito St., said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

The victim, a man in his 30s whose name was not released, was crushed by a 50-foot I-beam that weighed an estimated 7,200 pounds, Wagner said.

Officials from Cal/OSHA and the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau were called to the scene and are handling the investigation, Wagner said.

Kenney Construction specializes in the construction of residential, commercial and industrial foundations, footings and concrete walls.

Additional details were not immediately available.

