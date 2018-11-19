A southbound Amtrak trains passes through San Luis Obispo in 2010. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Montecito on Friday as Casilina Gallagher, 33.
Woman hit and killed by Amtrak train in Montecito identified

By Lindsey Holden

November 19, 2018 01:29 PM

Officials on Monday identified the woman who was killed Friday morning after being hit by an Amtrak train in Montecito.

Casilina Gallagher, 33, was walking northbound on railroad tracks near the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Olive Mill Road about 7:10 a.m. Friday when the train hit her, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The engineer saw Gallagher on the tracks as the southbound passenger train came around the curve and activated the horn and braking system, the Sheriff’s Office said, but the train did not stop in time.

Gallagher, who the Sheriff’s Office described as a “local transient,” sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Gallagher’s next of kin has been notified, the news release said, and her final cause and manner of death remains pending while officials continue to investigate and await toxicology and lab test results.

