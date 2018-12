San Luis Obispo police on Friday morning responded to a gas leak near Orcutt Road and Johnson Avenue.

The leak occurred about 10:40 a.m., likely due to construction crews hitting a gas line in the area, according to San Luis Obispo police.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to the scene, and two homes were evacuated, according to scanner traffic.

Drivers should avoid the intersections of Johnson Avenue and Orcutt Road and Longwood Drive and Orcutt Road.

