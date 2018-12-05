Templeton’s Wellness Kitchen shut down after a fire. Now it’s serving meals again

The Wellness Kitchen is up and running again six weeks after a fire damaged its commercial kitchen space.

The Templeton nonprofit was forced to shut down in October after its space on Las Tablas Road suffered smoke and water damage due to a fire that ignited in another part of the building.

The nonprofit is now operating out of Atascadero Bible Church’s commercial kitchen, according to a news release. It’s using Fig at Courtney’s House in Templeton as its meal distribution center.

“As each meal order arrived in my inbox, tears began to flow knowing we are continuing to make an enormous impact in those lives we serve,” The Wellness Kitchen executive director Gina Grieb said in a news release. “The greatest upset wasn’t as much the building or the clean-up but the inability to serve those individuals’ lives that rely on us for our healthy nutrient-rich meals each week.”

The Wellness Kitchen provides healing meals and nutrition education for clients attempting to regain or sustain their health.

Food can be picked up from Fig at Courtney’s House from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays.

Meals can also be picked up at Idler’s Sleep Center in San Luis Obispo from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays, along with Cambria Connections from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.

The Wellness Kitchen’s storefront and weekday lunch counter remain closed, the release said, but deliveries to housebound clients will continue as usual.

For more information, visit thewkrc.org.