Driver killed in head-on crash west of Santa Maria

One person died Tuesday in a head-on crash that occurred between Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., personnel from the Guadalupe and Santa Barbara County Fire departments, along with American Medical Response paramedics and the California Highway Patrol, were dispatched to the intersection of Brown and Betteravia roads, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

A pickup and a small sedan collided head-on, killing the car’s male driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Eliason said.

The second driver had minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

The CHP will investigate the cause of the crash.

