Man seriously injured after truck veers off Hwy. 101, plunges over cliff near Summerland

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured after the pickup truck he was driving veered off Highway 101 near Summerland and plunged down a cliff towards the ocean.

The accident happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the southbound freeway in the area of Ortega Hill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, a Ford pickup truck, came precariously to rest on the steep hillside above the railroad tracks.

Crews from the Montecito Fire Protection District and the city of Santa Barbara conducted a “high-angle rescue” using a rope system to reach the vehicle and its driver.

The driver was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His name and details on his condition were not available.

Freeway traffic in the area was affected for several hours after the crash.

