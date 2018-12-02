Santa Maria woman killed in wrong-way crash in Nipomo, DUI suspected

A Santa Maria woman was killed in a head-on crash caused by a wrong-way driver suspected of being intoxicated on Saturday night, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

At about 10:30 p.m., Edgar Morales, 23, of Santa Maria, was driving his black Honda Accord north in the southbound lane of Thompson Avenue in Nipomo when his car slammed into a black BMW X5, the CHP said. The crash happened between Rancho Road and East Knotts Street.

A passenger in the BMW, 82-year-old Maria Medina, was killed, the CHP said. The driver of the BMW, 55-year-old Maricela Marquez of Santa Maria, suffered minor injuries.

Morales suffered serious injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, the CHP said.

Authorities suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and Morales was placed under arrest at the hospital, the CHP said.

The CHP asks anyone with information about the collision to call the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.