Man killed in Atascadero crash identified

The man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Atascadero early Sunday morning has been identified as Eric J. Polmanteer, 50, of Atascadero, according to Officer Patrick Seebart, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

At about 12:15 a.m., Polmanteer was driving north on El Camino Real south of Asuncion Road when he lost control of his vehicle, the CHP said. The car then drove onto a dirt shoulder that descended downward on the right side of the road, according to the CHP.





The car rolled and collided with a fence, and Polmanteer was partially ejected from the car, the CHP said. The car, identified only as a 2005 Toyota, came to rest on its wheels facing south, the CHP said. Polmanteer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation, and authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors, according to the CHP.

SIGN UP