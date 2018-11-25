What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Atascadero

By Gabby Ferreira

November 25, 2018 10:03 AM

A 50-year-old Atascadero man was killed in a car crash in Atascadero early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the CHP.

At about 12:15 a.m., the man was driving his vehicle, a 2005 Toyota, north on El Camino Real south of Asuncion Road “at an unknown speed,” the CHP said.

The man then “allowed his Toyota to lose control,” and the car drove onto a dirt shoulder that descended downward on the right side of the road, the CHP said.

The car rolled and collided with a fence, and the man, who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt correctly, was partially ejected from the car, the CHP said. The Toyota came to rest on its wheels and facing south, the CHP said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation, the CHP said. Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

