1 killed, 7 injured in rollover crash on Highway 46 near Cholame ‘Y’

One woman was killed and seven other people were injured following a rollover crash on Highway 46 East near the Shandon Rest Area on Tuesday evening, according to the CHP.

At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Hugo Sanchez Carillo, 28, of Gonzales, was driving his Toyota Sequoia SUV west on Highway 46 East, just west of Lucy Brown Road, the CHP said in a news release.

Carillo, who was driving at a speed of about 65 mph, “made an unsafe turning movement,” and his vehicle crossed over the median and rolled multiple times, the CHP said.

The SUV landed on its wheels and blocked the eastbound lanes of traffic. One of the passengers, a woman, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. She will not be publicly identified until authorities notify her next of kin, the CHP said.

Carillo, the driver, was gravely injured in the crash and was airlifted to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, according to the CHP.

Six other passengers, who have not been identified, suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, the CHP said.

The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour and a half on Tuesday evening as a result of the crash.

The CHP is investigating whether drugs or alcohol may be involved in the crash, the agency said.