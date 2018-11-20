Person ejected, other injuries reported in car crash near Cholame ‘Y’

Highway 41/46 near the Shandon Rest Area was closed in both directions for about an hour and a half Tuesday night as emergency crews responded to the scene of a car crash.





A car reportedly rolled over and down an embankment, ejecting at least one person, according to Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol.

The patient was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the San Luis Obispo CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Cal Fire reported multiple injuries.





@CALFIRE_SLO at scene of a vehicle traffic collision at the Shandon rest stop with multiple patients. Level 2 MCI declared by the #ShandonIC — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 21, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.