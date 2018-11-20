Paso bank robbed by group of armed men, suspects on the loose, police say

Police are investigating reports that five armed men robbed a Chase bank as it was closing in Paso Robles on Tuesday night and escaped within minutes in heavy rush-hour traffic, officials said.

Bank employees said five men wearing black clothing and masks and carrying handguns and a rifle demanded money and struck one employee with a rifle before fleeing, according to a press release issued by the Paso Robles Police Department. The bank is located at 194 Niblick Road.

The employee was transported to the hospital for treatment of a moderate eye injury, police said.

Police said dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the robbery at about 6:07 p.m. Police, a California Highway Patrol helicopter and SLO County Probation Officers arrived within four minutes of the call, but the suspects were gone.

Paso Robles police are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations to interview witnesses and process the crime scene, the press release says.

Anyone with information is asked to call 805-237-6464.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).