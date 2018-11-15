Man stabbed in broad daylight during a fight in downtown Paso Robles

Police are investigating a fight in downtown Paso Robles Thursday afternoon that sent two men to the hospital, one with a stab wound.

A 56-year-old man confronted and stabbed a 25-year-old man in the 2800 block of Spring Street, according to a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals by ambulance.

Neither of the men have been named. Police did not say whether an arrest was made.

Police were alerted of the incident after a nearby citizen flagged down a San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy in the area and reported that a fight had just occurred around 2 p.m., the news release says. The deputy contacted police to handle the incident in their jurisdiction.

Detectives are investigating the incident, the release says.