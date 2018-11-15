Should you make a citizen’s arrest? Here’s what to know

Citizens are legally allowed to arrest someone if they witness that person commit a crime. But San Luis Obispo police Capt. Jeff Smith says it can put you at risk in many cases. Here's what you need to know.
By
Up Next
Citizens are legally allowed to arrest someone if they witness that person commit a crime. But San Luis Obispo police Capt. Jeff Smith says it can put you at risk in many cases. Here's what you need to know.
By

Crime

Man stabbed in broad daylight during a fight in downtown Paso Robles

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

November 15, 2018 04:59 PM

Police are investigating a fight in downtown Paso Robles Thursday afternoon that sent two men to the hospital, one with a stab wound.

A 56-year-old man confronted and stabbed a 25-year-old man in the 2800 block of Spring Street, according to a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals by ambulance.

Neither of the men have been named. Police did not say whether an arrest was made.

Police were alerted of the incident after a nearby citizen flagged down a San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy in the area and reported that a fight had just occurred around 2 p.m., the news release says. The deputy contacted police to handle the incident in their jurisdiction.

Detectives are investigating the incident, the release says.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  