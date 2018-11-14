Lyft driver who allegedly sexually assaulted Nipomo woman pleads not guilty

A Lompoc Lyft driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a rider last week pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and other charges Wednesday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.
Jason Lamont Fenwick, 51, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of sexual penetration, oral copulation, first-degree burglary and committing an assault during the commission of a burglary, as well as a misdemeanor charge of using a concealed camera to film under the alleged victim’s clothing.
Fenwick faces nearly 18 years in prison if convicted of all charges, according to a District Attorney’s Office spokesman.
Fenwick remains in custody in San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. He is due back in court Nov. 21 for a bail reduction hearing.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says Fenwick has driven for the ride-share service for more than a year and are asking for the public’s help in identifying other potential victims.
A request for comment to Lyft was not immediately answered Wednesday.
Fenwick’s attorney, J. Jeff Chambliss, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
According to a news release last week, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office’s Sexual Assault Unit responded Nov. 4 to a report of a sexual assault at a home in Nipomo. The alleged victim told authorities that a Lyft driver drove her to her residence in Nipomo after requesting the ride-share service when she became intoxicated, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver reportedly walked the woman into the home, where the Sheriff’s Office says she became unconscious and was then sexually assaulted by the driver.
The Lyft driver’s arrest comes follows another sexual assault case filed in January against a Santa Maria Uber driver. Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, is accused of committing four sexual assaults in San Luis Obispo County. That case is still ongoing.
