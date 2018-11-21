Shopping in SLO? You can ride the bus for free on Saturday

You can ride the SLO Transit system for free on Saturday in support of a national movement that encourages shoppers to support local small businesses.

Riders will be able to take the bus for free all day as part of Small Business Saturday, which will allow locals to more easily access shops and restaurants within the city and relieve parking demands during a busy holiday shopping season, San Luis Obispo officials said in a news release.

Normally, the bus fare is $1.50 for regular riders and 75 cents for seniors.

SLO Transit is operating on a weekend schedule on Saturday. Routes 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A will be in service from about 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SLO Transit operates a total eight vehicles during peak hours along eight fixed routes within the 23 square miles of the city limits of San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly.

SLO Transit typically operates from approximately 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Downtown SLO is encouraging people to shop local on Saturday. Courtesy of Downtown SLO

Learn more by visiting slotransit.org.

Also, as part of Small Business Saturday, Downtown SLO is promoting its Passport Program that allows shoppers to be entered in a gift drawing by collecting stamps at participating businesses with each purchase.

Those who receive eight stamps and turn in their passport to a drop-off location will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a gift basket filled with gift cards to downtown businesses.

For a list of participating businesses and drop-off locations, go to downtownslo.com/2018/10/30/small-business-saturday.