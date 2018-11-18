Here’s a list of stores in SLO County that will open for Black Friday shopping

After you’ve had your fill of turkey on Thursday, you and your family might want to burn off all those calories by getting a head start on Black Friday shopping.

Or maybe you disagree with shopping during a holiday that’s supposed to be about giving thanks and spending time with loved ones. Though about 22 percent of Americans say they hate Black Friday, about 76 percent said they plan to make at least one purchase, according to a survey conducted by bestblackfriday.com.

And despite anti-Black Friday campaigns like REI’s #OptOutside, which encourages people to spend time in nature instead of shopping, there are still plenty of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, expecting to haul in a profit.

Here’s a list of SLO County stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:





Bath & Body Works will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.





Barnes & Noble is closed on Thanksgiving but opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving and opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Costco is closed on Thanksgiving but will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday

Cost Plus World Market is closed on Thanksgiving but will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday

Kohl’s will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will remain open until 1 p.m. on Black Friday.

Michael’s will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving. On Black Friday, the store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Old Navy will open at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving and remain open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Petco is closed Thanksgiving but will open on Black Friday at 8 a.m.





Petsmart is closed Thanksgiving but will be open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Staples is closed Thanksgiving but opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Tractor Supply Company is closed Thanksgiving but will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Target will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.





Ulta will be open from 6 p.m. Thanksgiving until 2 a.m. the following morning. The store will reopen from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.





Walmart will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving and remain open until Friday’s normal closing time.