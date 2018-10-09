Here’s who is hiring holiday workers in SLO County this year

If you’re in the market for a little extra cash this winter, look no further. Though it’s only October, most big-box retail stores are already in the midst of hiring additional workers for the holiday shopping season.

Here’s who is hiring and how to apply:

Best Buy

The electronics big-box store doesn’t disclose how many workers it hires each year for seasonal positions, but the company does have multiple listings for open holiday jobs.

The Madonna Plaza Best Buy in San Luis Obispo is hiring for customer service specialists and inventory/merchandising specialists.

Customer service specialists process customer transaction and answer basic questions about store programs and services, while inventory/merchandising specialists assist with product display, stock and overall appearance of the store.

For more information or to apply, visit www.bestbuy-jobs.com.

Bevmo

Bevmo, which sells alcohol and drink-related goods, is hiring seasonal sales associates at its stores in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

Part-time employees are eligible for some benefits, including vision, flexible spending accounts, whole life insurance, accident insurance, short-term disability, a 401K retirement savings plan and an employee discount.

Workers must be 21 years or older.

To apply, go to www.bevmo.com/careers.

Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic

Gap Inc. announced in September it plans to hire more than 65,000 seasonal associates this year to staff its stores, call centers and distribution centers. That includes Gap-owned stores such as Old Navy and Banana Republic.

Seasonal associates at those stores receive a 50-percent discount on regular-priced merchandise.

In San Luis Obispo County, the company is looking for seasonal sales associates for its downtown San Luis Obispo Gap and Banana Republic locations, as well as seasonal brand associates for its Irish Hills Plaza Old Navy, also in San Luis Obispo.

For more information, visit jobs.gapinc.com .

Kohl’s

This year, Kohl’s plans to hire seasonal workers for more than 300 of its stores nationwide, including locations in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

Part-time seasonal workers get weekly paychecks, a 15-percent associate discount on all merchandise and paid on-the-job training.

The Madonna Plaza store in San Luis Obispo and the Niblick Road store in Paso Robles are hiring for seasonal retail sales associates and seasonal stockroom operations associates.

For more information or to apply, visit https://careers.kohls.com/stores/c/stores-jobs .

Michaels

Craft store Michaels plans to hire 15,000 seasonal employees for the holidays this year. This includes positions at its Marigold Plaza store in San Luis Obispo and Theatre Drive store in Paso Robles.

Employees get competitive wages, flexible hours and a 30 percent discount, according to a news release. In 2017, more than 40 percent of seasonal workers were hired on to regular positions following the holidays.

According to its website, the company is hiring cashiers, sales team members, class instructors, custom art framers and merchandise stockers at its San Luis Obispo County locations.

For more information, visit https://www.michaels.com/hr-join.html.

Target

One of the nation’s largest retailers, Target plans to hire 120,000 seasonal team members and offer extra hours to existing teams this year, according to a news release.

The company upped its hiring goal this year by 20 percent, according to the release.

Seasonal employees’ wages begin at $12 per hour. Those workers will also be eligible for a 10-percent employee discount, an additional 20-percent “wellness discount” on fruits, vegetables and Simply Balances and C9 Champion merchandise and holiday pay on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Target is also launching its work.win.give appreciation program where one hourly team member from each of Target’s more than 1,800 stores and 39 distribution centers will randomly receive a $500 holiday gift card and opportunity to donate the same amount to a local community organization of their choice.

Target will hold a hiring event at all stores nationwide — including Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo — from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Interested candidates will have the opportunity to meet directly with Target store leaders.

For more information or to apply online, visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods

TJX, which owns TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, has not announced how many seasonal team members it hopes to hire this year, but there are numerous open part-time positions at the company’s stores around San Luis Obispo County.

Those include backroom coordinators, customer experience coordinators and merchandise associates at T.J. Maxx in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, and merchandise associates at HomeGoods in San Luis Obispo.

Marshalls in Arroyo Grande does not appear to be hiring, according to the company’s website.

For more information, visit http://www.tjxjobs.com/.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hiring for seasonal beauty advisors at its store in San Luis Obispo.

According to the company’s website, seasonal beauty advisors help customers, keep fixtures stocked with merchandise and help maintain overall store cleanliness.

Job requirements include a high school diploma, one year of relevant work experience or combination of education and work experience. One year of retail experience is preferred.

Seasonal workers will be considered for permanent part-time roles after Jan. 27.

To apply visit http://careers.ulta.com/posting/beauty-advisor-seasonal/4661/.