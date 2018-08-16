These 5 SLO County companies are among the fastest-growing in the country

Five San Luis Obispo County companies made Inc. magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing businesses in the United States, some of them for the second, third or even eighth time.

Here’s a quick look at those companies and their growth:

Land Gorilla

Land Gorilla was once again the fastest-growing business in the county to make the list, for the second year in a row.

The software company ranked 957th on the list, reporting growth of 516 percent in the past three years. The San Luis Obispo-based company makes software that facilitates construction lending and protects involved parties from risks of traditional loan management practices, according to Inc.

The company, founded in 2010, employs 27 people and reported 2017 revenue of $6 million.

It ranked 551st last year and 230th in 2016.

A.M. Sun Solar

Energy company A.M. Sun Solar ranked 1,484th on the list after growing 317 percent in three years. The Paso Robles-based business designs and installs cost-effective solar energy systems for residential, agricultural and commercial clients.

Founded in 2012, it employs 46 people and reported an annual revenue of $8.9 million in 2017.

This is A.M. Sun Solar’s third consecutive year on the list: It ranked 728th in 2017 and 712th in 2016.

Digital West

Telecommunications company Digital West made its first appearance on the list this year, ranking 1,813th after growing 248 percent in the past three years.

The company, which employs 56 workers, provides a variety of technical services including fiber optic networks, voice products and services, colocation, managed network services and cloud services. It reported revenue of $13.5 million in 2017.

The company also ranked among Inc.’s top telecommunication’s companies, making No. 19 on that specialized list.

Meathead Movers

Packing company Meathead Movers in San Luis Obispo grew 101 percent in the past three years, putting it at 3,652nd on the list.

This is the seventh consecutive year that the company has been recognized by the magazine; its highest ranking was 2,781st in 2014.

Meathead Movers was founded in 1997 and offers local and long-distance moving services for individuals who are not able to pack and move alone. It employs 287 people and earned $16.6 million in revenue in 2017.

IQMS

Paso Robles-based IQMS has the most appearances on the list of any of this year’s local honorees. The software company, founded in 1989, was listed for the eighth time since 2011. The highest it has ranked was 3,230th in 2013.

This year, it ranked 4,794th.

The company designs and develops comprehensive real-time ERP software and MES services to the automotive, medical, packaging, consumer goods and other manufacturing markets. It reported revenue of $59.8 million in 2017, and employed 315 people.

