This program will pay $90,000 for SLO County women, high school grads to learn coding

The Ticket into Tech program — a local bootcamp that trains workers for jobs in the technology sector — is giving away scholarships to residents interested in learning about coding.

SLO Partners, which founded the program last year, will offer $90,000 in scholarships for locals interested in attending its first coding bootcamp with FullStack Academy.

FullStack is the top-ranked coding bootcamp in the country with operations in New York City and Chicago. The San Luis Obispo bootcamp will be the first time the company has expanded to the West Coast.

SLO Partners business liaison Dan Weeks said software engineers are some of the most in-demand workers in San Luis Obispo County. He said the group decided to add a coding element to its Ticket into Tech program, now in its second year, to foster more higher-paying head-of-household jobs.

“Our first generation, they are about $40,000-a-year jobs, which is great,” Weeks said in a previous Tribune report. “This one, the average (coding bootcamp) grad is $80,000.”

The academy track is a little different from Ticket Into Tech’s previous free iteration: Students on this pathway must pay $17,610 for a 17-week course through next year. For comparison, the average cost of attending Cal Poly for one year as an undergraduate student is $28,143.

The scholarships will be available to seven women and recent high school graduates:

two full scholarships will go to students who graduated from a San Luis Obispo County school within the past two years;

two half scholarships of $8,805 will go to recent grads;

one full scholarship will go to a female applicant;

two half-scholarships will go to women applicants.

The group is hoping to foster a more diverse workforce via the scholarships, according to a news release.

To apply to the bootcamp and scholarships, applicants must pass the FullStack admissions assessment.

Students who pass and are accepted will then start their apprenticeship in fall 2018 followed by one year of paid on-the-job training. After completing their training, students will receive support in securing a career with a local company.

To apply online, go to codingbootcamp.slopartners.org/bootcamp-prep.