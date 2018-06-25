A billion-dollar company bought this SLO tech business for $355 million

Entegris, Inc., which makes specialty chemicals and products for semiconductor manufacturing, finalized its acquisition of SAES Pure Gas on Monday — buying the San Luis Obispo-based company for an estimated $355 million.
"With this acquisition, we are even better positioned to meet the increasingly more stringent contamination control requirements within the semiconductor industry," Entegris CEO Bertrand Loy said. "The combination of technology platforms and talent will help us create superior value for our customers and shareholders."
Entegris, which is based in Massachusetts, has 40 locations around the world, including 13 in the United States and 22 in Asia. It employs around 3,500 employees, and made roughly $1.2 billion in sales in 2016, according to its website.
The company specializes in helping microelectronics manufacturers through purification systems, chemicals and products that make smaller, faster and cleaner technologies.
SAES Pure Gas develops gas-handling equipment and purifiers for semiconductor, LED, fiber optic and solar industries, according to its website. It had revenues of $91.5 million in 2017.
The company was founded in San Luis Obispo in 1989 and has 175 workers.
All of the current employees will be staying with SAES Pure Gas through the transition, according to the news release. There are no plans to close or relocate the San Luis Obispo office at this time.
Comments