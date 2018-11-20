Forget a TV — Black Friday’s best deal is on a free cat or dog from Woods Humane Society

If you’ve been been thinking of letting a furry friend join your family, add “rescue an animal” to your Black Friday to-do list.

Woods Humane Society is offering free adoptions for all cats and dogs Friday through Sunday — and new potential pets are available at the organization’s shelters in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.

Any other time, the fee to adopt is generally $65 to $200. Woods is able to waive fees for its Black Friday Adopt-a-Thon due to a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Subaru, according to a Woods news release.

Consider taking home Una, a young Doberman Pinscher/Weimaraner mix described by Woods as “sweet, affectionate, and a total goofball.” She likes to run, hike or walk right alongside her human pals.

If you’re looking for a more chill cuddle buddy, how about 8-year-old Odette, a gorgeous calico kitty who, according to Woods, “enjoys the finer things in life like a cozy bed, a place to perch and attention.”

All of the animals available for adoption will be spayed or neutered as well as vaccinated and microchipped. And every adoption will include a free month of pet insurance, according to the news release.

“This is the perfect opportunity to adopt a shelter animal and give them a loving home for the holidays,” said Steve Kragenbrink, Woods director of marketing and community programs.

There are dozens of animals to choose from, including some that were moved from shelters in the fire areas to help make room for animals lost during evacuations, Kragenbrink said.

About 100 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be available at the main Woods shelter located at 875 Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Looking for a feline friend in the North County? You don’t have to travel so far.

About 60 cats and kittens will also be available for free at Woods’ Atascadero Adoption Center at 2300 Ramona Road.

If you already have a cat or dog and need to get it fixed, Kragenbrink said Woods just opened a new low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Atascadero. Appointments can be scheduled at www.spayslocounty.org.

For more information, visit www.woodshumanesociety.org.