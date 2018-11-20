Good news, SLO County travelers — you’ll be paying less at the pump this Thanksgiving

The millions of Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving have something to be extra grateful for this holiday season: lower gas prices.

Across the country, gas prices have been falling since October, with the national average hitting $2.59 per gallon.

In San Luis Obispo County, gas prices have also been dropping, though they are nowhere near as low as the national average, according to gas price tracking website, GasBuddy.com.

On Tuesday, the average price of gasoline in San Luis Obispo County was $3.78 per gallon, down from a high of $3.84 on Nov. 4.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comparatively, gas prices are still significantly higher than Thanksgiving 2017, when local drivers could expect to pay about $3.34 per gallon.

Prices varied across the county Tuesday, with Costco in San Luis Obispo having the lowest price at $3.29 per gallon, and Chevron in Cambria having the highest with $4.29 per gallon.

San Luis Obispo County’s gas prices fall solidly in the middle compared to those in California’s other metropolitan areas.

Holiday travelers to San Francisco and the Bay Area can expect to spend about $3.82 per gallon Thanksgiving week, while drivers in the Los Angeles area will pay roughly $3.65 per gallon. In Fresno, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $3.51.

Across California, the lowest gas prices could be found Tuesday in Lemoore, with $2.69 per gallon at the Fastrip station on Lemoore Avenue.