A Grover Beach dispensary gave away 400 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

Natural Healing Center in Grover Beach gave 400 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to local families in need on Sunday.

Each family received a turkey, two cans of cranberry sauce, one bag of stuffing, gravy, rolls, a pie and boxed macaroni and cheese.

The dispensary is in its first year of operation in Grover Beach, but its sister company, House of Holistics, has donated more than 800 turkeys in the annual giveaway over the past two years, according to a news release.

“Our annual tradition to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need is one way we give back to our community,” Natural Healing Center co-founder Helios Dayspring told The Tribune. “There are so many hardworking people struggling to support their families. Our goal is to alleviate some of that holiday stress so that families who need it most can have a memorable holiday experience.”

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most of the turkeys and food were distributed at the event Sunday at the Madonna Inn, but leftover food was given to local organizations such as the Five Cities Homeless Coalition, 40 Prado Homeless Center and the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.