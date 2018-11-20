Here’s where you can eat free Thanksgiving dinners around SLO County

Here’s a list of free Thanksgiving dinners in San Luis Obispo County that will be open to the community on either Wednesday or Thursday.

Cambria

Community dinner, served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. To volunteer, call Linda Giordano at 805-203-5147 or email her at caublondie@aol.com.

Paso Robles

Sit-down dinner hosted by nonprofit Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. Dinner is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Centennial Park Activity Center, 600 Nickerson Road. Visit the event’s Eventbrite page for information on how to donate and volunteer.

Pismo Beach

Community dinner from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Hosted by the Pismo Beach Police Department, in the Veteran’s Hall at 780 Bello Street. For meal delivery orders to the Five Cities area, call 805-440-4527 or 805-440-5100, starting at noon Wednesday.

Morro Bay

Community dinner served from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Morro Bay Community Center, 1001 Kennedy Way. Call 805-772-4421 to volunteer or to order meals to-go, delivered by Morro Bay police officers and volunteers.