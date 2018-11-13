Organizers of Cambria’s annual free Thanksgiving dinner seeking volunteers

With Halloween and Election Day behind us, it’s time to focus on the holidays, especially Thanksgiving, with its turkeys, pumpkins and volunteering to help with Cambria’s free community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The annual event provides plenty of traditional food livened up by lots of convivial companionship.
The annual meal will be served to any and all from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
Event coordinator Linda Giordano is again seeking more people willing to donate their time and effort on the holiday, especially those who can help serve the free meal, deliver to the homebound and clean up afterwards. To volunteer, call her at 805-203-5147 or email her at caublondie@aol.com.
“The more drivers, the better,” Giordano said, “because that means we get the food to the people faster and hotter.”
Those who need home delivery should call by Monday, Nov. 19.
Last year, the event provided a total of 777 meals, a number equal to nearly 13 percent of Cambria’s total population of about 6,000.
Diners can enjoy their meal at the hall amid holiday décor and live musical entertainment. Meals can also be taken to go, and home delivery is available, again through the generosity of volunteers.
“If the weather’s good, as it was last year, we’ll even set up some tables outside,” Giordano said. “People really seemed to enjoy that.”
The meal includes the classics: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, fresh cranberries and more, plus lots of pies donated by individuals and on a one-for-one match from Linn’s (for every pie the Presbyterian Church purchases, Giordano said, Linn’s donates another).
Comments