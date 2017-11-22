Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes

There's a new energized member of Hearst Castle's dazzle of zebras. Passerby Michele Sherman of Cambria captured on video the dizzying foal, who ran in circles for nearly 30 minutes. The famous zebras were once part of William Randolph Hearst's pr
There's a new energized member of Hearst Castle's dazzle of zebras. Passerby Michele Sherman of Cambria captured on video the dizzying foal, who ran in circles for nearly 30 minutes. The famous zebras were once part of William Randolph Hearst's pr
Editorials

Why we’re thankful to live in SLO County — from A to Z

By The Tribune Editorial Board

November 22, 2017 04:24 PM

Gratitude, we’re told, is good for the body and the soul. With that in mind, we devote today’s Opinion Page to giving thanks.

We offer you an A-to-Z list of reasons we’re grateful to live in San Luis Obispo County.

Atascadero’s Printery Building is saved!

In May, the nonprofit Atascadero Printery Foundation submitted the winning bid for the quake-damaged — albeit historic — downtown landmark, with the goal of restoring it and opening it to community use.

Baristas

Where would we be without you? Probably still in bed.

County Parks Commission

For deciding El Chorro Regional Park is a better name than “Eagle Rock.”

Dog parks

And the volunteers who tend them.

Elephant seals of Piedras Blancas

If you haven’t seen the seals, put them on your list.

A sleepy elephant seal pup wandered a little too close to spectators Monday, February 6, 2017, at the Elephant Seal Vista Point at Piedras Blancas and had to be helped back to the beach by the Marine Mammal Center.

Farms and farmworkers

Chances are, something on your Thanksgiving table was harvested right here in SLO County, whether it’s wine from Paso grapes or cauliflower from the Arroyo Grande Valley.

Great climate

Christmas in July? Nope — we’ve got July at Christmastime.

Housing advocates

It’s not easy in a county that ranks among the least affordable in the nation, but there is a stalwart cadre of nonprofit organizations and individuals working to provide affordable homes. Keep up the good fight.

Ice cream!

Take a bow, ice cream makers. You’ve gone far beyond chocolate and vanilla to create signature local flavors like Merlot Raspberry Truffle and strawberry-basil sheep’s milk ice cream. Yum.

Jordan Hasay

Not only is she a superb athlete, she’s a class act. We look forward to following her career for many years to come.

Local running legend Jordan Hasay talks about the recent loss of her mother and her record-breaking third place finish at the 2017 Boston Marathon.

Kiwanis Clubs

And all the other service organizations that contribute to our county, whether it’s by sponsoring swim classes for kids or building gazebos.

Libraries

And the robust Friends of the Library organizations that support them.

Mid-State Fair

Deep-fried Twinkies, roller coasters, Garth Brooks, all in one place. Need we say more?

National Monument defenders

When our own Carrizo Plain National Monument faced a review — and possible elimination — by the U.S. Department of the Interior, supporters lobbied hard to keep it untouched. It survived. So far.

Octagon Barn

With all the grading going on, it’s a bit of a mess right now. But when it’s ready for prime time, the Octagon Barn will be a gem.

Watch as Classic Construction frames a new roof on the historic Octagon Barn property in San Luis Obispo. The company is also doing other renovations on the building, which will become a community space and an icon at the start of the Bob Jones Ci

Poly

It’s the crown jewel of the CSU system. And it’s here.

Quirky treasures

Madonna Inn. Bubblegum Alley. Nitwit Ridge. The loofah farm.

Rain!

After multiple years of drought, we finally had above-average rainfall in the 12 months that ended June 30. Creeks are running ... and lakes actually have water again!

But you really should still turn off the tap when you brush your teeth.

San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza

Yes, it could use an upgrade, but try to picture how downtown SLO would would look without it. Hard to imagine, right?

Thursday night farmers market

It’s loud. It’s entertaining. And it has kettle corn.

Uber

Yes, there’s that information leak thing. That’s not good, but the idea behind Uber (and Lyft and taxis, for that matter) is sound. We don’t believe it’s an overstatement to say that ride services can save lives — because sometimes, a designated driver isn’t around when you need one. So get your act together, Uber.

Visitors

Quit harping about those @&*! tourists. We need them. And they keep things lively.

Weird Al Yankovic

He’s a 1980 Cal Poly grad — and a shining example of what a “learn by doing” education can do for you.

X-ray techs

And all the other SLO County medical professionals who keep us healthy.

Yippee!

Work may finally begin on the Prado Road overpass — in 2021.

Zebras

If you’re lucky, you’ll spot them roaming the Hearst Ranch in San Simeon. And if you don’t see them, relax and enjoy a beautiful drive.

