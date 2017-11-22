Why we’re thankful to live in SLO County — from A to Z

Gratitude, we’re told, is good for the body and the soul. With that in mind, we devote today’s Opinion Page to giving thanks.
We offer you an A-to-Z list of reasons we’re grateful to live in San Luis Obispo County.
Atascadero’s Printery Building is saved!
In May, the nonprofit Atascadero Printery Foundation submitted the winning bid for the quake-damaged — albeit historic — downtown landmark, with the goal of restoring it and opening it to community use.
Baristas
Where would we be without you? Probably still in bed.
County Parks Commission
For deciding El Chorro Regional Park is a better name than “Eagle Rock.”
Dog parks
And the volunteers who tend them.
Elephant seals of Piedras Blancas
If you haven’t seen the seals, put them on your list.
Farms and farmworkers
Chances are, something on your Thanksgiving table was harvested right here in SLO County, whether it’s wine from Paso grapes or cauliflower from the Arroyo Grande Valley.
Great climate
Christmas in July? Nope — we’ve got July at Christmastime.
Housing advocates
It’s not easy in a county that ranks among the least affordable in the nation, but there is a stalwart cadre of nonprofit organizations and individuals working to provide affordable homes. Keep up the good fight.
Ice cream!
Take a bow, ice cream makers. You’ve gone far beyond chocolate and vanilla to create signature local flavors like Merlot Raspberry Truffle and strawberry-basil sheep’s milk ice cream. Yum.
Jordan Hasay
Not only is she a superb athlete, she’s a class act. We look forward to following her career for many years to come.
Kiwanis Clubs
And all the other service organizations that contribute to our county, whether it’s by sponsoring swim classes for kids or building gazebos.
Libraries
And the robust Friends of the Library organizations that support them.
Mid-State Fair
Deep-fried Twinkies, roller coasters, Garth Brooks, all in one place. Need we say more?
National Monument defenders
When our own Carrizo Plain National Monument faced a review — and possible elimination — by the U.S. Department of the Interior, supporters lobbied hard to keep it untouched. It survived. So far.
Octagon Barn
With all the grading going on, it’s a bit of a mess right now. But when it’s ready for prime time, the Octagon Barn will be a gem.
Poly
It’s the crown jewel of the CSU system. And it’s here.
Quirky treasures
Madonna Inn. Bubblegum Alley. Nitwit Ridge. The loofah farm.
Rain!
After multiple years of drought, we finally had above-average rainfall in the 12 months that ended June 30. Creeks are running ... and lakes actually have water again!
But you really should still turn off the tap when you brush your teeth.
San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza
Yes, it could use an upgrade, but try to picture how downtown SLO would would look without it. Hard to imagine, right?
Thursday night farmers market
It’s loud. It’s entertaining. And it has kettle corn.
Uber
Yes, there’s that information leak thing. That’s not good, but the idea behind Uber (and Lyft and taxis, for that matter) is sound. We don’t believe it’s an overstatement to say that ride services can save lives — because sometimes, a designated driver isn’t around when you need one. So get your act together, Uber.
Visitors
Quit harping about those @&*! tourists. We need them. And they keep things lively.
Weird Al Yankovic
He’s a 1980 Cal Poly grad — and a shining example of what a “learn by doing” education can do for you.
X-ray techs
And all the other SLO County medical professionals who keep us healthy.
Yippee!
Work may finally begin on the Prado Road overpass — in 2021.
Zebras
If you’re lucky, you’ll spot them roaming the Hearst Ranch in San Simeon. And if you don’t see them, relax and enjoy a beautiful drive.
