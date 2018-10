A three-car collision blocked traffic in San Luis Obispo along Tank Farm Road on Tuesday.

The collision happened around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Tank Farm Road and Old Santa Fe Road near Mindbody. It is unclear what caused the incident.

Traffic along the busy road was backed up to Higuera Street at about 5:30 p.m. Construction is also taking place in the area across from Farm Supply on the same road.

Further details were not immediately available.

