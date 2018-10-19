Arroyo Grande woman killed after driving motorcycle off the road in Nipomo

An Arroyo Grande woman was killed Thursday evening after losing control of her motorcycle and crashing in Nipomo.

The 49-year-old woman was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson westbound on Camino Caballo about 5:30 p.m. and attempted to turn left onto southbound Osage Street in Nipomo.

For unknown reasons, she lost control of the motorcycle and veered east, off the edge of Osage Street, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The motorcycle then drove into bushes and struck a wooden fence. The rider was ejected and struck a tree, while the motorcycle came to rest against a stone wall.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

CHP officers responded to the scene, and the rider was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria where she succumbed to her injuries.

The rider’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, said Officer Mike Poelking, spokesman for the San Luis Obispo CHP office.

The woman is at least the third motorcycle rider to be killed on San Luis Obispo County roads in October. Two other motorcyclists were fatally injured in collisions on Highway 101 near El Campo Road, including Cal Poly student Jordan Grant.

Any witnesses to the Thursday crash are encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.

Local news matters We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers. Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal Click to subscribe