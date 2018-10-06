A motorist was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital on Saturday following a head-on crash on Highway 1 west of Santa Maria.
Driver airlifted after head-on collision on Hwy. 1 west of Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton

Noozhawk.com

October 06, 2018 09:43 AM

A motorist was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital on Saturday following a head-on crash on Highway 1 west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 a.m. at Brown Road and Highway 1, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The driver of one vehicle suffered serious injuries and was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The other driver was no hurt, Zaniboni said.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

