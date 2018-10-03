Emergency crews extract SLO man from crash on Highway 154

Firefighters and emergency crews help extract a San Luis Obispo, California, man from his truck after a crash on Highway 154. The California Highway Patrol said the man suffered major injuries.
Firefighters and emergency crews help extract a San Luis Obispo, California, man from his truck after a crash on Highway 154. The California Highway Patrol said the man suffered major injuries.
SLO man critically injured in car crash on Hwy. 154, CHP says

By Tom Bolton

Noozhawk.com

October 03, 2018 03:39 PM

A 50-year-old San Luis Obispo man suffered major injuries Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154 above Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. during rainy conditions, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

A Ford F-150 was traveling westbound, near a large pullout just east of Whitaker’s Curve, when it left the roadway and plunged down and embankment, Gutierrez said.

The driver, whose name was not released, had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his condition were not available.

“The circumstances of the collision are currently under investigation,” Gutierrez said.

