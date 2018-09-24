Another fatal crash reported on Highway 1 near Lompoc

For the third time in eight days, emergency crews responded Monday to a fatal collision on Highway 1 south of Lompoc, according to emergency dispatch reports.

At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County and Lompoc firefighters were dispatched to the scene on Highway 1, near Jalama Road and more than 10 miles from Highway 101.

The crash reportedly involved a gray sedan and a white pickup, with reports at least one person had died in the crash.Crews were investigating whether a third vehicle, a motorcyle, also might have been involved in the incident.

A CalStar medical helicopter responded to the scene but was turned away due to the fatality and no other patients, according to emergency radio traffic.One vehicle reportedly was on a cliff, with crews working to stabilize it while they worked at the scene.

The roadway was closed in both directions due to the incident.

Last week, two fatal crashed on different areas of that segment of Highway 1 left a Lompoc woman and an Oxnard man dead.

On the afternoon of Sept. 17, Elaine Ventura, 66, of Lompoc and her dog died after her vehicle crossed the double-yellow lines and hit the vehicle driven by a Santa Barbara man.Juan Romero Jr., 47, of Santa Barbara was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries after the crash.

On Friday night, a 2017 Honda Civic driven by Bryan Charette, 35, of Lompoc was northbound on Highway 1 when it slammed into a southbound 1997 Nissan pickup driven by Alfredo Martinez, 73, of Oxnard.Charette, who reportedly was driving while intoxicated, was traveling at high speed and making unsafe passing movements when his vehicle slammed into the vehicle driven by Martinez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Buellton Area Office will investigate the collision.

Additional information was not immediately available.