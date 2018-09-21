One man killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 1 south of Lompoc

One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on car crash Friday night on Highway 1 south of Lompoc.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Highway 1, approximately 5.5 miles north of Highway 101, at 7:26 p.m., according to the CHP Incident Information Page.
The head-on collision involved a pickup truck and a Honda sedan. The driver of the truck was killed at the scene, and the driver of the Honda was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.
CHP officers from the Buellton area are investigating, Eliason said.
Highway 1 will remain closed during the investigation, Elison said.
