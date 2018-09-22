Man killed by alleged drunk driver in head-on collision on Hwy. 1 identified

California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed in a head-on collision Friday night on Highway 1 as 73-year-old Alfredo Martinez of Oxnard.

CHP also said officers arrested the driver of the other vehicle for allegedly driving under the influence.

Martinez was driving his 1997 Nissan pickup south on Highway 1 about 7:25 p.m. Friday when a drunk driver in a 2017 Honda Civic crossed over the double yellow lines and into the southbound lane, according to a CHP news release.

The second driver, later identified as Bryan Charette, 35, of Lompoc, collided head-on with Martinez, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene, officials said.

Witnesses said Charette had been traveling at a high rate of speed and making unsafe passing movements over double yellow lines, according to the release.

Charette was taken by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries to his head, chest, arms and legs, the release said. He was arrested and will face felony DUI and manslaughter charges once he is released from the hospital, according to CHP Officer Kevin Taulbee.

Highway 1 remained closed in both directions for nearly seven hours Friday night while officials investigated the scene. The collision remains under investigation as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

