Instagram TV films shoot on Oceano Dunes because it’s just that Insta-worthy

The setup on the Oceano Dunes on Sunday was straight out of an Instagram post: teepee, hammock, globe lights and jeeps arranged in a circle around a campfire and group of smiling actors.

It makes sense that the arrangement was so Instagram-worthy, since it was for the popular social media platform.

Dena Bellman, California State Parks district planner for the Oceano Dunes, confirmed Monday that Instagram was at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area filming an internal video for the organization.

“Possibly an HR promotion video,” Bellman wrote in an email to The Tribune. “That’s what the location scout said, but they don’t always know.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Instagram representatives did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, so details about the beach shoot are scarce.

Bellman said the video shoot was for Instagram TV, Instagram’s new separate app aimed at promoting businesses on the platform. The app launched in June, and features longer, automatically played videos from business users.

According to its website, Instagram TV “brings audiences closer to the creators they love.”

“We believe this is the future of video,” the site says. “People continue to spend more time with entertainment on their mobile devices, and we’re making it easier for them to get closer to the creators and original content they love.”

Anyone can apply to be a “content creator” on the app. For more information, visit the app’s website at business.instagram.com/a/igtv.

SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal