Oceano Dunes music festival has been canceled — at least for now

The Oceano Music Fest, an overnight music festival at the Oceano Dunes, has been canceled “due to unanticipated production challenges,” according to a Facebook post by event producers.

The festival, scheduled for Oct. 11 to 14, would have brought 2,000 guests and more than 70 hours of continuous house and techno music to Pismo State Beach and Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.

But producers “decided to suspend all festival activities at Oceano Dunes SVRA this year,” they wrote on Facebook.

That doesn’t mean large music festivals won’t be coming to the state park in south San Luis Obispo County.

An initial study into potential environmental impacts of large festivals at the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach will continue through its process with a public comment period ending Friday, according to State Parks district planner Dena Bellman.

The state agency plans to issue a “mitigated negative declaration,” meaning officials believe there is no substantial evidence that permitting two festivals a year could result in significant environmental impacts.





The Oceano Music Fest hadn’t yet been permitted, and State Parks issued a number of requirements for the festival to proceed — such as facing speakers toward the ocean.

“There were unanticipated challenges complying with production requirements, so they chose to stop production for this year and will most likely return with a more informed strategy for 2019,” Bellman wrote in an email.

A Facebook post announcing the festival’s cancellation said that organizers are “working to create conditions for a successful Oceano Music Fest at Pismo State Beach in 2019.”

More than 500 people indicated on Facebook that they would attend the event.

The Facebook post said that anyone who purchased advance tickets, which ranged from $147 (plus a $22 fee) to a $4,888 glamping package will receive a full refund within 48 hours.

Supporters of the event expressed disappointment on Facebook as news of the cancellation spread.

“I’m very sad about this ... and I understand,” said one person. Added another, “Same! Literally the best line up I have seen in my whole life.”

More than 40 featured artists were scheduled to perform at the Oceano Music Fest, including Blond:ish, Anton Tumas and Powel.