Paso Robles named one of top 25 “coolest towns” in America

Paso Robles has made yet another list: It’s been named one of “The 25 coolest towns in America: 2018” by travel website Matador Network.

Matador Network writers sought to find the “coolest places in America that don’t get nearly the attention they deserve.” The site looked at unique towns with populations less than 100,000.

According to the site, entrepreneurship, nature and food and drinks tend to flourish in smaller towns, making them an appealing travel destination.

Paso Robles, ranked at No. 13, and Santa Cruz, No. 22, are the only California cities on the list.

Describing Paso Robles, Matador Network praises the city’s abundance of wineries that offer “delicious wine without pretension.”

“In stark contrast to the sometimes-stuffy, Instagram-filtered vibe of Napa, this quirky town on the Central Coast is everything one looks for in a California wine country getaway,” the site says.

Local wineries Le Vigne Winery and Chronic Cellars are mentioned as part of Paso Robles’ charm, as are restaurants Joe’s Place and Thomas Hill Organics.

Cayucos Pier and Fiscalini Ranch Reserve in Cambria also earn mentions as selling points for the area.

