New RV resort in Paso wine country has 2 pools, cabins, hiking trails and a bistro

A new high-end RV resort off Highway 46 offers travelers a vacation in Paso Robles wine country — even if they don’t have a motor home.

The Cava Robles RV resort on Tuesday opened on Golden Hill Road, just north of Golden Hills Plaza. The resort offers 310 RV and trailer sites, along with 22 one- and two-bedroom cottages.

Rates for trailer sites start at $69 per night and cottages at $129 per night.

“It allows people who don’t have RVs to come with their friends,” said Tom O’Branovich, senior vice president of operations for Sun RV Resorts.

Cava Robles RV Resort has more than 300 spaces for RVs, cabin rentals and resort amenities that include two pools, a club house, putting green, wine tasting, a bistro and walking trails. The new facility is on Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Sun RV, which owns RV resorts around the country, purchased the 74-acre Cava Robles property two-and-a-half to three years ago. Around the same time, the company bought Wine Country and Vines RV resorts, also in the Paso Robles area.

After securing entitlements to the east Paso Robles property, Sun RV spent about a year-and-a-half constructing the resort.

O’Branovich said the company has invested at least $25 million in the property.

Aside from trailer sites and cottages, the resort features two outdoor pools, jacuzzis, a playground and splash pad, dog parks, fire pits and a bistro that offers food, wine and beer.

“The architecture is kind of fitting with the wine country area,” O’Branovich said.

Laundry, shower and restroom facilities are offered on-site, and shuttle buses are also available to take guests to various Paso Robles-area attractions.

O’Branovich said the resort is meant to appeal to those driving to destinations north and south of Paso Robles, as well as inland travelers looking to beat the Central Valley heat and explore area wineries.

“We’re excited to be in California, in Paso Robles,” O’Branovich said.

