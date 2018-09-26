Paso honored by Forbes as one of 3 California regions to find family-made wine

Forbes recently toasted Paso Robles as one of three California regions where wine connoisseurs can find family-made wine.

Specifically, the magazine spotlighted Thacher Winery and Vineyard, owned by Sherman and Michelle Thacher, and their 2013 Blanc de Blanc, made from 100 percent viognier.

Forbes also recommended Paso’s Harvest Wine Weekend, which runs from Oct. 19-21, as “a great way to see all that Paso Robles has to offer.”

The weekend invites participants to “try your hand at harvest (including stomping a few grapes)“ as well as enjoy barrel samples, barbecues, live music and fall foliage, according to the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance website. More than 100 wineries will participate this year, according to the website.

Forbes also called Paso a “Central Coast gem,” with “a welcoming downtown packed with charming shops, farm-to-table cuisine and a dash of California history.”

The other two regions named were El Dorado, near Sacramento, and Lodi.

And it’s not the only accolade Paso Robles wine has received this month. Earlier in September, the Garagiste Wine Festival in Paso Robles was named the best wine festival in the country by USA Today.

